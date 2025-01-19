United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1915 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,042,747
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1915 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,450. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller London Coins
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 8, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date July 18, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Coin Cabinet
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

