Half Sovereign 1915 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1915 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Half Sovereign 1915 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,042,747

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1915 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 59 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 1,450. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction CNG - November 20, 2024
Seller CNG
Date November 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
275 $
Price in auction currency 275 USD
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Numismática Leilões - June 19, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Schulman - October 19, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1915 BM at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 18, 2023
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
