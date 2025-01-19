flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1913 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1913 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Half Sovereign 1913 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,094,290

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1913 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1335 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1021 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - December 8, 2024
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 12, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Heritage Eur - November 11, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski - September 15, 2024
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - August 6, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Heritage - June 9, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Heritage - June 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Artemide Aste - June 2, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date June 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1913 BM at auction Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea - May 1, 2024
Seller Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

