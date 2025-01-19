United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1913 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,094,290
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (176)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1913 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1335 $
Price in auction currency 1050 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
1021 $
Price in auction currency 800 GBP
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date December 8, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski
Date September 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date August 6, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
