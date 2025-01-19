Half Sovereign 1913 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1913 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 2,400. Bidding took place April 24, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (74) AU (21) XF (55) VF (20) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (7) MS65 (10) MS64 (10) MS63 (13) MS62 (14) MS61 (2) AU58 (4) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (45) PCGS (15) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Casa d'Aste - BOI - Banco dell'Oro d'Ivrea (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (2)

Coin Cabinet (22)

Creusy Numismatique (2)

DNW (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (1)

Filatelie Klim (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gabinet Numizmatyczny Krzysztof Jerzykowski (2)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (37)

Heritage Eur (5)

HERVERA (8)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (10)

Künker (1)

Lanz München (1)

London Coins (2)

Lugdunum (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numisbalt (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (2)

Rhenumis (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Schulman (3)

Soler y Llach (10)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (2)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (7)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (6)

Zöttl (1)