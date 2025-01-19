Half Sovereign 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32254 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (272) UNC (47) AU (21) XF (39) VF (27) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (9) MS64 (9) MS63 (3) MS62 (4) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU50 (2) PF67 (6) PF66 (35) PF65 (68) PF64 (58) PF63 (19) PF62 (13) PF61 (1) PF60 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (109) Service PCGS (74) NGC (158) ANACS (5)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Attica Auctions (2)

Auction World (15)

Auctiones (4)

Baldwin's of St. James's (13)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cayón (3)

Chaponnière (3)

Coin Cabinet (40)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Darabanth (1)

DNW (7)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Eretz Auctions (1)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (4)

Goldberg (11)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

HARMERS (4)

Heritage (113)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (9)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Karamitsos (2)

Katz (7)

Künker (9)

Leu (2)

London Coins (15)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Naumann (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (3)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (6)

NOONANS (8)

NumisCorner (2)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Schulman (2)

SINCONA (6)

Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Sonntag (5)

Sovereign Rarities (3)

Spink (15)

St James’s (8)

Stack's (14)

Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (5)

Stephen Album (4)

Tauler & Fau (3)

Teutoburger (2)

TimeLine Auctions (1)

UBS (9)

V. GADOURY (2)

WAG (7)

WCN (1)