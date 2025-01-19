United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Half Sovereign 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,99 g
- Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,104,106
- Mintage PROOF 3,764
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Half Sovereign
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (411)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32254 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
1652 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1596 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
