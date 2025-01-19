flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Half Sovereign 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Half Sovereign 1911 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Half Sovereign 1911 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,99 g
  • Pure gold (0,1176 oz) 3,6588 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,104,106
  • Mintage PROOF 3,764

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Half Sovereign
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (411)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Half Sovereign 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 32254 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 28,800. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 18, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 18, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
1652 $
Price in auction currency 1300 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
1596 $
Price in auction currency 1250 GBP
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction NumisCorner - December 6, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date December 6, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction London Coins - December 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Katz - November 21, 2024
Seller Katz
Date November 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Skanfil Auksjoner AS - November 7, 2024
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date November 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - October 15, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - September 20, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 20, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction NOONANS - September 18, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 18, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Leu - September 8, 2024
Seller Leu
Date September 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 4, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Katz - August 30, 2024
Seller Katz
Date August 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 22, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
To auction
United Kingdom Half Sovereign 1911 BM at auction Cayón - February 6, 2025
Seller Cayón
Date February 6, 2025
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Half Sovereign 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

