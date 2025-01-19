flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Two pounds 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Two pounds 1911 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Two pounds 1911 BM - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 15,98 g
  • Pure gold (0,4711 oz) 14,6537 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 2,812

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Two pounds
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (363)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2844 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Auction World (23)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (20)
  • Beaussant Lefèvre (1)
  • Bertolami (2)
  • Bolaffi (3)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (15)
  • DNW (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • GINZA (5)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (3)
  • HARMERS (5)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (64)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Künker (21)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Leu (3)
  • London Coins (35)
  • MDC Monaco (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzenonline (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • Nomisma (4)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Roxbury’s (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sima Srl (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Sonntag (6)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (18)
  • St James’s (12)
  • Stack's (15)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Taisei (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (17)
  • V. GADOURY (3)
  • Varesi (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
5200 $
Price in auction currency 5200 USD
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction CNG - January 15, 2025
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Coin Cabinet - December 12, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Chaponnière - December 8, 2024
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 8, 2024
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 24, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Sovereign Rarities - November 19, 2024
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date November 19, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction GINZA - November 16, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date November 16, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction MDC Monaco - October 24, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - October 21, 2024
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date October 21, 2024
Condition PF61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 17, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 17, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Aurora Numismatica - October 9, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date October 9, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction HARMERS - September 30, 2024
Seller HARMERS
Date September 30, 2024
Condition PF62 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction NOONANS - September 19, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date September 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Nomisma - August 31, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date August 31, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction London Coins - September 1, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Stack's - August 12, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 12, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to buy?
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
United Kingdom Two pounds 1911 BM at auction Stack's - January 19, 2025
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2025
Condition PF65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Two pounds 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1911 All English coins English gold coins English coins Two pounds Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access