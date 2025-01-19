United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Two pounds 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 15,98 g
- Pure gold (0,4711 oz) 14,6537 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 2,812
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Two pounds
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (363)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2844 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
5200 $
Price in auction currency 5200 USD
Seller CNG
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date December 12, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Two pounds 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
