Two pounds 1911 BM (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Two pounds 1911 with mark BM. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2844 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

