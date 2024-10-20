flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1936 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1936 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,734,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1936
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1936 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 132,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
883 $
Price in auction currency 132000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - September 24, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 1, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1936 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price

