Farthing 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1936 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 132,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (13) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) PF65 (1) PF64 (3) RB (5) BN (1) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

BAC (10)

Heritage (3)

Katz (1)

Numismatica Ferrarese (1)

Russiancoin (7)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (2)