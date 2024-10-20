United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,734,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1936
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1936 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3516 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 132,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- BAC (10)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
883 $
Price in auction currency 132000 JPY
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 1, 2022
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
12
12
