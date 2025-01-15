United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,227,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1935
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1935 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
