Farthing 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1935 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1935 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,227,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1935 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 227 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place January 15, 2025.

United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF67 BN NGC
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction DNW - December 5, 2019
Seller DNW
Date December 5, 2019
Condition PF65 RD PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Heritage - August 30, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1935 at auction Heritage - August 30, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date August 30, 2012
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

