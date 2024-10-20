United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1934 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21986 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Katz (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
1003 $
Price in auction currency 150000 JPY
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PF65 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search