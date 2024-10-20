Farthing 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1934 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21986 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (2) AU (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) PF65 (3) PF64 (3) RD (2) RB (5) BN (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (8)