flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1934 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1934 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: FESOJK s.r.o.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,053,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1934 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21986 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,035. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Katz (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
1003 $
Price in auction currency 150000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2018
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - March 27, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date March 27, 2017
Condition PF65 RB CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
United Kingdom Farthing 1934 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1934 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access