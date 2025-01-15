Farthing 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1933 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3513 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 150,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (10) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) PF65 (2) PF64 (1) RB (2) BN (2) Service NGC (4)