Farthing 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1933 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1933 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Via GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,560,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1933
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1933 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3513 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 150,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction Artemide Aste - January 12, 2025
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction Via - November 4, 2024
Seller Via
Date November 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction Auction World - July 15, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction Heritage - July 26, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
United Kingdom Farthing 1933 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

