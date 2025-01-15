United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Via GmbH
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,560,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1933
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1933 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3513 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 150,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- BAC (7)
- Heritage (1)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Via (1)
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
800 $
Price in auction currency 800 USD
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 15, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 26, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search