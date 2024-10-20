United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,195,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1930
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1930 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3512 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 112,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 112000 JPY
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
