Farthing 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1930 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1930 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,195,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1930
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1930 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3512 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 112,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2024.

United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
749 $
Price in auction currency 112000 JPY
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1930 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

