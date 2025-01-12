flag
Farthing 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1929 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1929 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,419,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1929
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1929 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place December 12, 2022.

United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction Artemide Aste - January 12, 2025
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
Seller BAC
Date September 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
Seller BAC
Date March 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
Seller BAC
Date February 27, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
Seller BAC
Date June 4, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1929 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
