United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,419,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1929
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1929 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1301 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place December 12, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- BAC (7)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Artemide Aste
Date January 12, 2025
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search