United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
