Farthing 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (15) XF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) BN (2) Service NGC (5)