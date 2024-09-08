flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1926 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1926 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,792,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 509 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 700. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 55 PLN
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Heritage - September 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 312 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1926 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
