Farthing 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1924 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 28061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition UNC (5) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) RD (2) RB (2) BN (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)