Farthing 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,733,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1924
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1924 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 28061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
