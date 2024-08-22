flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1924 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1924 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1924 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,733,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1924
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1924 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 28061 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 470. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RD PCGS
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1924 at auction Heritage - September 27, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 27, 2012
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1924 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1924 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access