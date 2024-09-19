flag
Farthing 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1923 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1923 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,034,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1923
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4096 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place February 24, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • BAC (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
United Kingdom Farthing 1923 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1923 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1923 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1923 at auction BAC - November 9, 2022
Seller BAC
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1923 at auction BAC - June 8, 2022
Seller BAC
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1923 at auction BAC - January 26, 2022
Seller BAC
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1923 at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1923 at auction Frühwald - February 25, 2013
Seller Frühwald
Date February 25, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1923 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

