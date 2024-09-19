United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1923 (United Kingdom, George V)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1923 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 4096 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 18. Bidding took place February 24, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
