United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1922 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 74136 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place February 23, 2022.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
For the sale of Farthing 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
