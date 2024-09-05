flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1922 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1922 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: PGNUM

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,957,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1922
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1922 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 74136 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 100. Bidding took place February 23, 2022.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1922 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1922 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1922 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1922 at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1922 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

