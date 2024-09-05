United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,469,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1921
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1921 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3992 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 19. Bidding took place June 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Russiancoin (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
