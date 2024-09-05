Farthing 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1921 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3992 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 19. Bidding took place June 2, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)