Farthing 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1921 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1921 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,469,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1921
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1921 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 3992 sold at the TimeLine Auctions auction for GBP 19. Bidding took place June 2, 2020.

United Kingdom Farthing 1921 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 120 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1921 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1921 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1921 at auction TimeLine Auctions - June 7, 2020
Seller TimeLine Auctions
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 19 GBP

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

