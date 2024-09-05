flag
Farthing 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1919 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1919 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,089,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1919 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2679 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Pegasus Auctions - March 27, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date March 27, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1919 at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
