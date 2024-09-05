United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,089,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1919
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1919 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2679 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search