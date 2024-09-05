Farthing 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1919 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 2679 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 30. Bidding took place March 19, 2022.

