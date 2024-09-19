flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936

Farthing 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1917 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1917 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,435,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1917 . This bronze coin from the times of George V

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
United Kingdom Farthing 1917 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1917 at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 19, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1917 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1917 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1917 at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1917 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1917 at auction Numis.be - May 21, 2013
Seller Numis.be
Date May 21, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

