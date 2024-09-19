United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1917 . This bronze coin from the times of George V
Сondition
- All companies
- Numis.be (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search