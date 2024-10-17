United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,993,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1916
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1916 . This bronze coin from the times of George V
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
