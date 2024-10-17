flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1915 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1915 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,129,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1915 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place December 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
United Kingdom Farthing 1915 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1915 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1915 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR

