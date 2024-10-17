United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,129,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1915 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1160 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 6. Bidding took place December 18, 2016.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
