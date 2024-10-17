flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1913 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1913 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,184,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1913 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • UBS (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1913 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1913 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
United Kingdom Farthing 1913 at auction Heritage - October 18, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date October 18, 2012
Condition MS67 BN NGC
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 306 USD
United Kingdom Farthing 1913 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1913 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1913 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatica Ranieri S.r.l.
Auction Jan 29, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access