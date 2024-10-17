Farthing 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1913 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 316 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 600. Bidding took place December 4, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)