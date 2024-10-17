flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Farthing 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Farthing 1911 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Farthing 1911 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 2,8 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,197,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Farthing
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1911 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Farthing 1911 at auction Russiancoin - October 17, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1911 at auction Russiancoin - September 5, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 5, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1911 at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
United Kingdom Farthing 1911 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
United Kingdom Farthing 1911 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Farthing 1911 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Farthing 1911 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Farthing 1911 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Farthing 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1911 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Farthing Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access