United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Farthing 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 2,8 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,197,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Farthing
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Farthing 1911 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 200. Bidding took place September 30, 2024.
Сondition
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 360 RUB
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Farthing 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search