United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Third Farthing 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: The Coin Cabinet
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 0,95 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 288,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Third Farthing
- Year 1913
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1913 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1321 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 4000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
