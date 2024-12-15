Third Farthing 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1913 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1321 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.

