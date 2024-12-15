flag
Third Farthing 1913 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Third Farthing 1913 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Third Farthing 1913 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: The Coin Cabinet

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 0,95 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 288,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Third Farthing
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Third Farthing 1913 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1321 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 360. Bidding took place September 15, 2015.

Seller WCN
Date December 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 50 PLN
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Nihon - December 15, 2024
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 4000 JPY
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Coin Cabinet - November 26, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Pesek Auctions - November 7, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Katz - October 27, 2024
Seller Katz
Date October 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Roma Numismatics - December 21, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Katz - June 11, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Aurea - June 10, 2023
Seller Aurea
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction CMA Auctions - May 25, 2023
Seller CMA Auctions
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Pesek Auctions - March 29, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Third Farthing 1913 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

