United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1936 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31769 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 131000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Halfpenny 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
