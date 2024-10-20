flag
Halfpenny 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1936 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1936 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Petra Klein

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,009,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1936
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1936 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31769 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF65 RB PCGS
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 131000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
1550 $
Price in auction currency 1550 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 12, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 12, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date January 23, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Heritage Eur - November 23, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 23, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 23, 2013
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 23, 2013
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1936 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1936 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

