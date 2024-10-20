Halfpenny 1936 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1936 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 31769 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,640. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

