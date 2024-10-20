flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1935 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1935 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1935 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Davissons Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,180,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1935 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34073 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,528. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Stack's (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date October 20, 2024
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
876 $
Price in auction currency 131000 JPY
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Stack's - January 12, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Heritage - April 23, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2013
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2012
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2012
Condition PF65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1935 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1935 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Available by subscription

Get access