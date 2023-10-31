flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1934 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1934 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: PGNUM

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,704,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1934
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1934 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - September 10, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1934 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1934 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Auction Jan 25, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access