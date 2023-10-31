United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1934 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1934 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 25050 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,380. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2014
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
