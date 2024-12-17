flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1933 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1933 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,560,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1933
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1933 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24542 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - January 24, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 24, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - May 4, 2011
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1933 at auction Goldberg - June 1, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date June 1, 2005
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1933 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access