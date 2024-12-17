United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,560,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1933
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1933 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24542 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Stack's (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 24, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date May 4, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
