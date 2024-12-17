Halfpenny 1933 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1933 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24542 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,440. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) PF66 (2) PF65 (3) RD (1) RB (1) BN (6) Service NGC (7) PCGS (1)