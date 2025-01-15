flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1930 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1930 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,533,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1930
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1930 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24540 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (7)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction St James’s - January 15, 2025
Seller St James’s
Date January 15, 2025
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - December 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1930 at auction Heritage - January 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2009
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1930 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Auktionen Frühwald
Auction Feb 13, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY
Auction Jan 28, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access