United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1930 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,533,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1930
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1930 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 24540 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place December 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (7)
- St James’s (1)
- Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's (1)
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2024
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
192 $
Price in auction currency 192 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition PF66 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1930 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search