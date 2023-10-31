United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,680,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1929
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1929 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 240. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
