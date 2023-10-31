flag
Halfpenny 1929 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1929 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1929 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Macho & Chlapovič

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,680,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1929
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1929 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 240. Bidding took place October 30, 2023.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1929 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1929 at auction Macho & Chlapovič - October 19, 2022
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1929 at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1929 at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1929 at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1929 at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1929 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1929 at auction Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's - September 28, 2010
Seller Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's
Date September 28, 2010
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1929 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1929 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

