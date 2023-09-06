United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21989 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of Halfpenny 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
