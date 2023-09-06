flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1926 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1926 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1926 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Heritage Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,712,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1926
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1926 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 21989 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Davissons Ltd. - September 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 65 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Stack's - January 13, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2018
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Heritage - June 5, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date June 5, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Heritage - January 4, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1926 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1926 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1926 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
World Money Fair
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Artemide Aste s.r.l.
Auction Feb 1, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access