Halfpenny 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1922 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place February 1, 2020.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (3)