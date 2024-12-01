flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1922 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1922 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,735,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1922
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1922 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place February 1, 2020.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - December 1, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date December 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - February 1, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Künker - September 18, 2019
Seller Künker
Date September 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Spink - September 26, 2016
Seller Spink
Date September 26, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Künker - October 8, 2014
Seller Künker
Date October 8, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1922 at auction Künker - February 7, 2013
Seller Künker
Date February 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

