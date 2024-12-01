United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1922 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,735,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1922
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1922 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Baldwin's of St. James's auction for GBP 240. Bidding took place February 1, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date February 1, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1922 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
