United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1921 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 90. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
