Halfpenny 1921 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1921 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1921 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: PGNUM

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,027,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1921
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1921 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Davissons Ltd. auction for USD 90. Bidding took place August 2, 2017.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1921 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1921 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1921 at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1921 at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1921 at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
Seller BAC
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1921 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1921 at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1921 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

