United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (3)
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1919 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 26311 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
