flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1919 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1919 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1919 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Davissons Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,104,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1919
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1919 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 26311 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 207. Bidding took place January 12, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (2)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1919 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1919 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1919 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 70 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1919 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1919 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1919 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Category
Year
Search

