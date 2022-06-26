United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1917 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Katz (2)
- TMAJK sro (1)
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search