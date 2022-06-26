flag
Halfpenny 1917 (United Kingdom, George V)

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,245,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1917 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 39243 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 204. Bidding took place July 29, 2018.

Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1917 at auction Coinhouse - June 26, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1917 at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1917 at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1917 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date June 29, 2017
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1917 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

