Halfpenny 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1916 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1916 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,386,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1916
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1916 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place December 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1916 at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1916 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1916 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

