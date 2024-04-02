United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1916 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place December 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 168 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1916 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search