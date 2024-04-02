Halfpenny 1916 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1916 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 34 sold at the Spink UK auction for GBP 500. Bidding took place December 14, 2023.

