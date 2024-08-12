flag
Halfpenny 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1915 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1915 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 21,563,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1915 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place June 4, 2011.

United Kingdom Halfpenny 1915 at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 12, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1915 at auction Heritage - October 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 52 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1915 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1915 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1915 at auction UBS - January 22, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 22, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

