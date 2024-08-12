United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)
Photo by: UBS
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,563,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1915
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1915 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place June 4, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Heritage
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 52 USD
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 USD
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Halfpenny 1915 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search