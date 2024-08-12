Halfpenny 1915 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1915 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Stanley Gibbons Baldwin's auction for GBP 190. Bidding took place June 4, 2011.

Сondition UNC (4) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) RB (2) Service NGC (3)