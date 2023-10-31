Halfpenny 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1911 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 90. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) RD (1) RB (6) BN (3) Service PCGS (1) NGC (9)