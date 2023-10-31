flag
United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936

Halfpenny 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)

Obverse Halfpenny 1911 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Halfpenny 1911 - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Bronze
  • Weight 5,7 g
  • Diameter 25,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,571,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Halfpenny
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1911 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 90. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Stephen Album - January 29, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Auctiones - June 19, 2022
Seller Auctiones
Date June 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction DNW - May 5, 2021
Seller DNW
Date May 5, 2021
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Marciniak - February 13, 2019
Seller Marciniak
Date February 13, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - August 26, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - July 29, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Davissons Ltd. - August 2, 2017
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - December 18, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - January 12, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
United Kingdom Halfpenny 1911 at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Halfpenny 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 466
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George V Coins of United Kingdom in 1911 All English coins English bronze coins English coins Halfpenny Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
H.D. Rauch
Auction Feb 7, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Jan 22, 2025
Top lot
Top lot
Roccaro Collezioni
Auction Feb 15, 2025
Category
Year
Search

Available by subscription

Get access