United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Halfpenny 1911 (United Kingdom, George V)
Specification
- Metal Bronze
- Weight 5,7 g
- Diameter 25,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,571,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Halfpenny
- Year 1911
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Halfpenny 1911 . This bronze coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 412 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 90. Bidding took place May 4, 2021.
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 26, 2018
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 29, 2018
Condition MS66 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date August 2, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 18, 2014
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2010
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
