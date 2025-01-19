flag
Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V". Gold (United Kingdom, George V)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V Reverse Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" Gold - Gold Coin Value - United Kingdom, George V

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 47,83 g
  • Pure gold (1,4101 oz) 43,8601 g
  • Diameter 38,61 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage PROOF 28

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George V
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1935
  • Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint London
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V". Gold. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 30,000,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • DNW (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (2)
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2025
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
132000 $
Price in auction currency 132000 USD
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
128935 $
Price in auction currency 117500 EUR
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction GINZA - November 5, 2022
Seller GINZA
Date November 5, 2022
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Heritage - August 15, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Auction World - July 21, 2019
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Nihon - December 9, 2018
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction DNW - March 16, 2017
Seller DNW
Date March 16, 2017
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
United Kingdom Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V" at auction Heritage - January 12, 2004
Seller Heritage
Date January 12, 2004
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

