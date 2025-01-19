United Kingdom Period: 1660-1936 1660-1936
Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V". Gold (United Kingdom, George V)
Variety: Gold
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 47,83 g
- Pure gold (1,4101 oz) 43,8601 g
- Diameter 38,61 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage PROOF 28
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George V
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1935
- Ruler George V (King of Great Britain)
- Mint London
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V". Gold. This gold coin from the times of George V. The record price belongs to the lot 952 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 30,000,000. Bidding took place November 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- DNW (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (2)
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2025
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
132000 $
Price in auction currency 132000 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
128935 $
Price in auction currency 117500 EUR
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Heritage
Date August 15, 2019
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date July 21, 2019
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Nihon
Date December 9, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2017
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices 7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Crown 1935 "25 years of the reign of King George V", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search