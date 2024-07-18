United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
1 Shilling 1826 (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 5,66 g
- Pure silver (0,1683 oz) 5,2355 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 6,352,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination 1 Shilling
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (328)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British 1 Shilling 1826 . This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30945 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,290. Bidding took place September 8, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (4)
- Ars Time (2)
- Auction World (10)
- Aurea (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (22)
- Baldwin's (13)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (10)
- Berk (1)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- CNG (3)
- Coin Cabinet (5)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- DNW (27)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (14)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (4)
- Grün (1)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (70)
- Heritage Eur (6)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (2)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (6)
- Leu (1)
- Melbourne Mint (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (9)
- NOONANS (12)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (2)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (26)
- St James’s (8)
- Stack's (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- TimeLine Auctions (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- WAG (4)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Heritage
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 9, 2024
Condition PF63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Skanfil Auksjoner AS
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date March 27, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date February 28, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 16
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Shilling 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search