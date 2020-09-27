United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 8,712
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 125. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.
For the sale of Penny 1826 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
