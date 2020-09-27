Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Penny 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Penny 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,712

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 125. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1826 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL65 PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1826 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

