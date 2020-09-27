Penny 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 125. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) Condition (slab) PL65 (1) Service PCGS (1)