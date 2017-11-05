Penny 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1825 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)