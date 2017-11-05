Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Penny 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Penny 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 8,712

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1825 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 990 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1825 "Maundy" at auction VL Nummus - November 5, 2017
Seller VL Nummus
Date November 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
United Kingdom Penny 1825 "Maundy" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 18, 2016
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1825 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

