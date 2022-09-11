United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Penny 1824 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 0,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
- Diameter 11 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 9,504
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Penny
- Year 1824
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1824 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Penny 1824 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
