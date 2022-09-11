Penny 1824 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1824 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)