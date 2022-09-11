Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Penny 1824 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Penny 1824 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Penny 1824 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 0,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0149 oz) 0,4625 g
  • Diameter 11 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 9,504

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Penny
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Penny 1824 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 133 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 17,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Naumann (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
United Kingdom Penny 1824 "Maundy" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
United Kingdom Penny 1824 "Maundy" at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
United Kingdom Penny 1824 "Maundy" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - September 11, 2022
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date September 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1824 "Maundy" at auction Naumann - March 6, 2022
Seller Naumann
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1824 "Maundy" at auction Nihon - December 15, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date December 15, 2019
Condition PL63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Penny 1824 "Maundy" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Penny 1824 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

