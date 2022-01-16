Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Crown 1825. Gilded copper (United Kingdom, George IV)

Variety: Gilded copper

Obverse Crown 1825 Gilded copper - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Crown 1825 Gilded copper - Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 38,6 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Crown
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1825 . Gilded copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 4,500,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.

United Kingdom Crown 1825 at auction Auction World - January 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date January 16, 2022
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
United Kingdom Crown 1825 at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 13, 2019
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Crown 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
