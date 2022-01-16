United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Crown 1825. Gilded copper (United Kingdom, George IV)
Variety: Gilded copper
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 38,6 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Crown
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Crown 1825 . Gilded copper. This copper coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1488 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 4,500,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
