Sixpence 1826 BP "Type 1824-1826" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1826 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 150,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

