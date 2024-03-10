United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1826 BP "Type 1824-1826" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 689,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1826 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 150,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- DNW (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search