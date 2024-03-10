Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1826 BP "Type 1824-1826" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sixpence 1826 BP "Type 1824-1826" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sixpence 1826 BP "Type 1824-1826" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Baldwin's of St. James's

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 689,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1826 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1649 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 150,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • DNW (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
  • Numismatica Luciani (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • WAG (1)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Auction World - July 16, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
865 $
Price in auction currency 120000 JPY
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Spink - June 27, 2022
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 110 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction CNG - May 17, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction DNW - June 3, 2021
Seller DNW
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction DNW - March 10, 2021
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - September 25, 2018
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 21, 2017
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 21, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Auction World - July 17, 2017
Seller Auction World
Date July 17, 2017
Condition PF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - April 19, 2016
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date April 19, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
United Kingdom Sixpence 1826 BP at auction Heritage - April 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2015
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1826 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search