United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Sixpence 1825 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 2,83 g
- Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 483,000
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Sixpence
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1825 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21829 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,783. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sixpence 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
