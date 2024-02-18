Sixpence 1825 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1825 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21829 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,783. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition UNC (92) AU (21) XF (38) VF (7) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (10) MS65 (9) MS64 (21) MS63 (10) MS62 (13) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) VF30 (1) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (37) PCGS (39) ANACS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

Auction World (2)

BAC (1)

Baldwin's (7)

Baldwin's of St. James's (7)

Cayón (1)

CNG (2)

DNW (17)

Downies (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

GGN (1)

GINZA (3)

Goldberg (8)

Heritage (48)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (2)

Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)

Künker (3)

Melbourne Mint (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)

NOONANS (4)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (20)

St James’s (1)

Stack's (5)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (2)