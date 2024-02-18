Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1825 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

no image
no image

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 483,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (161)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1825 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21829 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,783. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Auction World (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (7)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • DNW (17)
  • Downies (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (8)
  • Heritage (48)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Melbourne Mint (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (7)
  • NOONANS (4)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (20)
  • St James’s (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Tennants Auctioneers (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (2)
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - June 27, 2024
Seller NOONANS
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 140 GBP
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Heritage - February 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
288 $
Price in auction currency 288 USD
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Tennants Auctioneers - February 14, 2024
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - November 15, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction NOONANS - October 3, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Spink - March 31, 2023
Seller Spink
Date March 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd - March 28, 2023
Seller Hosker Haynes Auctioneers Ltd
Date March 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Baldwin's - March 9, 2023
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Stack's - March 1, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date March 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Sovereign Rarities - February 14, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date February 14, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Stack's - January 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Heritage - January 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Spink - January 8, 2023
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Spink - January 8, 2023
Seller Spink
Date January 8, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
United Kingdom Sixpence 1825 BP at auction Spink - December 13, 2022
Seller Spink
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1825 All English coins English silver coins English coins Sixpence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search