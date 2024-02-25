Sixpence 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1824 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (20) AU (11) XF (21) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (6) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service NGC (9) PCGS (14)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (1)

Baldwin's (3)

Baldwin's of St. James's (2)

CNG (1)

DNW (10)

GGN (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

HARMERS (1)

Heritage (13)

Heritage Eur (1)

Künker (3)

NOONANS (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Spink (8)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Via (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)