United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Sixpence 1824 BP (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Sixpence 1824 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Sixpence 1824 BP - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: Morton & Eden Ltd

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 2,83 g
  • Pure silver (0,0842 oz) 2,6178 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 634,000

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Sixpence
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Sixpence 1824 with mark BP. This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21387 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

United Kingdom Sixpence 1824 BP at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller NOONANS
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tennants Auctioneers
Date October 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 9, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date June 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller DNW
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date October 12, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HARMERS
Date September 27, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller DNW
Date September 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date July 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller DNW
Date July 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller DNW
Date March 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Spink
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Sixpence 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

