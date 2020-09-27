Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 2,376

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 80. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

