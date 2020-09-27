Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 80. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) Condition (slab) PL62 (1) Service PCGS (1)