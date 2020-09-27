United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 2,376
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1826
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 80. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.
