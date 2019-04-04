United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837
Fourpence (Groat) 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,925)
- Weight 1,89 g
- Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage BU 2,376
Description
- Country United Kingdom
- Period George IV
- Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
- Year 1825
- Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
- Mint The Royal mint
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1825 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place February 11, 2015.
