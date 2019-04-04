Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Fourpence (Groat) 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Fourpence (Groat) 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Fourpence (Groat) 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,89 g
  • Pure silver (0,0562 oz) 1,7483 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 2,376

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Fourpence (Groat)
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1825 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place February 11, 2015.

United Kingdom Fourpence (Groat) 1825 "Maundy" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - April 4, 2019
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date April 4, 2019
Condition XF
