Fourpence (Groat) 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Fourpence (Groat) 1825 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 311 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 320. Bidding took place February 11, 2015.

Сondition XF (1)