United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Threepence 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Threepence 1826 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,432

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 70. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1826 "Maundy" at auction Coin Cabinet - September 27, 2020
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PL62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Category
Year
Search