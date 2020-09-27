Threepence 1826 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1826 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 90 sold at the The Coin Cabinet auction for GBP 70. Bidding took place September 27, 2020.

Сondition PROOFLIKE (1) Condition (slab) PL62 (1) Service PCGS (1)