Threepence 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1825 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (2) XF (1)