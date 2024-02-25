Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1825 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Threepence 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Threepence 1825 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 3,432

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1825 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 671 sold at the Dix Noonan Webb auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • DNW (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1825 "Maundy" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
United Kingdom Threepence 1825 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 20, 2018
Seller DNW
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
United Kingdom Threepence 1825 "Maundy" at auction DNW - September 15, 2017
Seller DNW
Date September 15, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1825 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

