Threepence 1824 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1824 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) Service NGC (1)