Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
United Kingdom Period: 1820-1837 1820-1837

Threepence 1824 "Maundy" (United Kingdom, George IV)

Obverse Threepence 1824 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV Reverse Threepence 1824 "Maundy" - Silver Coin Value - United Kingdom, George IV

Photo by: DNW

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,925)
  • Weight 1,41 g
  • Pure silver (0,0419 oz) 1,3042 g
  • Diameter 16,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage BU 2,112

Description

  • Country United Kingdom
  • Period George IV
  • Denomination Threepence
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler George IV (King of Great Britain)
  • Mint The Royal mint
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the British Threepence 1824 "Maundy". This silver coin from the times of George IV struck at the The Royal mint Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62422 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
United Kingdom Threepence 1824 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
United Kingdom Threepence 1824 "Maundy" at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
United Kingdom Threepence 1824 "Maundy" at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
Seller Künker
Date July 5, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Threepence 1824 "Maundy", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of United Kingdom Coin catalog of George IV Coins of United Kingdom in 1824 All English coins English silver coins English coins Threepence Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search